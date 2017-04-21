Acid cured, clear post-catalyzed interiors topcoat

by

Canfast light is an acid cured, clear post-catalyzed topcoat from Canlak recommended for a wide variety of interior woodwork.

The product has non-yellowing properties, excellent clarity and dries quickly, the company says. The series can be used over any of its vinyl or post-catalyzed sealers.

The topcoat can also be used as a self-seal system to provide a quick build and is suitable for kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and furniture. The product is low in VOCs and meets KCMA standards.