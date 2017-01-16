The Flex 5 model from Benz is an adjustable right angle tooling head that allows the operator to set the desired output angle manually.
In most cases, the company says, this is done before the aggregate head is inserted into the tool carousel of the CNC machine.
In the past, it adds, if a customer had an application that required same part machining with more than one angle, he would either have to change the angle on the head each time or purchase multiple heads.
A Flex 5A model provides an automatic tool change option for customers who have routing, drilling and sawing operations at different angles.
The head can be programmed to travel to a special tool changer which holds the required output connections and cutting tools.
Speak Your Mind