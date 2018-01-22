Aggregate heads gain access to unusual machining angles

Benz aggregate heads and right angle heads are available in a number of single- and dual-spindle configurations. Aggregate head benefits include X-Line Gear technology to offer longer tool life, higher rigidity and accuracy, the company says. Standard (CAT, HSK, SK, BT) semi-standard and custom solutions are available. Custom angle heads are quoted according to individual machine specifications. A torque arm is fixed on the angle head that can be 1 or 2 outputs, offset or offset narrow. A 3-point torque arm is available for processes requiring additional rigidity. The heads can also be used with the Benz Solidfix modular quick change system.
