All-in-one CNC machine for cabinet making

Optimus from Axys International is a heavy-duty industrial CNC router combining a customized machine configuration, dedicated support and a range of specially designed machine options suitable for cabinetry or general woodworking.

The router accommodates widths from 49.5 to 74.5 in. and lengths from 96 in. to 20 ft. A steel base and an 8 in. steel gantry is said to provide stability, high speed machining and superior cut quality.

The routing spindle and multiple drill head offer machining on all types of wood, the company says.