The Nextec software system from Weinig permits automated furniture production without programming.

The system operates in tandem with the CabinetSelect database, whereby a click of the mouse is all that is required to select the desired piece of furniture. Create any piece of custom furniture by then simply adapting dimensions and quantities, the company says.

The Nextec system writes the required nesting programs for formatting, drilling and grooving in the background — all the operator has to do is position the panel and press the “Start” button, it adds.

Over 300 carcass furniture models ready for production are in the 3D CabinetControl database.