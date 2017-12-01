by

The Alyx from Doucet is an automated loader system for high volume gluing applications, panel preparation and loading and unloading of the clamp carrier.

The system is divided into several sections, including the MFE-150 lateral chain feeder that receives the slats and guides each piece through the glue application device, as well as a glue applicator with measuring system.

The width measuring device calculates the width of the slats moving along it in order to detect the last slat that will not receive glue, therefore creating a dry joint in the panel.

Otherwise, the slats are edge glued by an extruder. A UV sensor follows extruder to detect the UV additive in the glue and emits a warning to the operator if no glue is detected.

In the panel forming zone, all slats exiting the glue applicator are guided towards a transfer mechanism, then side-shifts the slats one against the other until the panel has reached its desired width.

The system also has a panel accumulation conveyor and two-axis automatic loader.

In addition, a motorized exit conveyor removes the dry panels from the loading area.