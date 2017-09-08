Automatic loader added to optimizing saw

by

TigerStop has announced the addition of AutoLoader, an automatic infeed station for the TigerSaw 1000, its fully automated cross-cutting saw system.

With the infeed station, an operator can load five pieces at a time, reducing manual material handling time and increasing operator capacity for performing value-added tasks, such as sorting finished parts.

The loader can accommodate material from 4 to 24 feet in length and can be configured with up to seven stations with section lengths in either 3- or 6-foot intervals.