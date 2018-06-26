Barn door hardware for interior applications

by

Barn Door Hardware from Mockett is said to be a space-saving tool that can easily be applied to any interior door, including glass. Turn a shared space into a partitioned sectional with an easy-gliding sliding door for privacy, the company says, or substitute a traditional hinged door hardware for barn door hardware to open up the extra space otherwise reserved for a swinging door radius. Brackets, rail, back-to-back door handles, and all mounting hardware included.