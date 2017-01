by

The 8 in. base cabinet pullout from Hardware Resources features soft-close concealed slides on the bottom and a patent-pending top mounting bracket with a heavy duty slide on the top.

The product is designed to eliminate side-to-side movement and sag.

Made from white birch with a UV finish, units ship fully assembled with adjustable shelves and shelf supports.

Patent-pending 6-way adjustable door mounting brackets allows for easy mounting of doors, the company says.