Battery technology reduces charging time by up to 60 percent

Festool has launched Airstream battery technology, which it says will reduce charging times by up to 60 percent.
The charging system pulls cooled air through the air intakes of the battery pack and channels airflow through the cells and into the charger while heat from both the battery and charger are exhausted to the side.
Though the system is comprised of a newly designed, air-cooled charger and 18 V battery line, with up to 6.2 Ah capacity for the company’s entire line of 18 V power tools and products, the new chargers can also charge existing Li-ion battery packs.
