Bracket system for rollout shelves

Century Components has designed a product for making roll-out shelves adjustable without tools.

The patented X-Series Brackets are screwed to the slides and with what is said to be a simple slide and swing motion disengaged from the pilasters and moved up or down, the company says, empowering homeowners to organize tall and short items.

Kits come with the patented, X-Series Brackets and are available with pilaster widths of 1-1/4 or 2-1/2 in.

Brackets can also be purchased in volume to go with supplied volume pilasters or just the brackets only if users wish to make their own pilasters.

Volume based packages of pilasters are available in 250 or 500 pieces in mixed lengths and widths.