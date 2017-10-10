Cabinet hardware includes hinges, drawer systems and drawer slides

by

Hinges, drawer systems and drawer slides from SACA, the first kitchen and furniture hardware manufacturer to be publicly traded in China, have been introduced.

Hinges include soft-closing, glass, angle and compact series.

Drawer systems and slides include twin wall board drawer types, as well as soft-closing concealed full extension and single extension slides.

The company states it is an OEM for some of the largest manufacturers and distributors in North America and provides top quality product at affordable prices.