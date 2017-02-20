CAM software speeds CNC milling operations

by

Mastercam 2017 CAM software has been released by CNC Software.

The software features a new ribbon interface and is said to make it easier to find the functions that users need to complete tasks.

The application’s Dynamic Motion technology can slash machine time by as much as 75 percent or more, the company says. And, it adds, Dynamic Motion will help users get the most out of any machine in a shop — new or old.

With the latest release, Mastercam Mill-Turn now supports multi-station tool locators for turrets as well as half index positions and improvements to tool and job set-up to improve overall workflow.