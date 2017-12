by

The Sirca 6OPU77S15G topcoat from Katilac Coatings is a general purpose clear polyurethane that is characterized by a good build and levelling.

Specifications include: 47 percent weight solids and 44 percent volume solids; 20 in. viscosity Zahn 4 at 20oC; 12 hours to stack; 10, 30, 40, 50 and 80 degree sheens; 50 percent catalyzation by weight with 6CTH3; and, over 2-hour pot life if reduced with SOL-9054 at 20 percent.