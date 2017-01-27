CNC platform accepts variety of routers, spindles

The CNC Shark HD4 from Next Wave Automation with color pendant controller and auto alignment features a heavy duty gantry reinforced with plate aluminum and a rigid interlocking aluminum table. The CNC unit has anti-backlash, wear-compensated lead screws on all 3 axes and is built to handle 2-1/4 hp routers such as the Porter Cable 890 series, Bosch 1617 series or the new water-cooled spindle from Next Wave Automation. To accommodate greater torque levels, it features adjustable bearings to provide more stability during heavy cutting. The CNC platform is suitable for carving and machining a large variety of projects made from wood, soft metals or plastics.
Speak Your Mind