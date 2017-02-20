CNC router developed for flexible operations

The Fusion XL series of CNC routers introduced by Komo Machine feature a moving table configuration and a spindle-mounted tool changer.
Features include: four-pole, 18 hp, 24,000 rpm, HSK 63F, fan-cooled spindle; 15-position automatic tool changer with aggregate capability; air blast for dust/chip evacuation and cooling of the cutting tool; tuned Fanuc HVI servo system for acceleration and deceleration; tool touch-off device with automatic tool data uploading; pressurized automatic centralized lubrication system; and, 17 in. touch screen display.
