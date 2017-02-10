Coffee maker for shop environments

by

Built by Oxx, the Coffeeboxx is designed to provide hot coffee in harsh environments such wood shops and job sites.

The unit brews coffee using single-serve coffee pods and works with Keurig K-Cup-compatible pods. Reusable pods are also available for crew members wishing to brew their own blends or reduce waste.

A separate hot-water line provides clean, hot water for noodles, tea, or even a clean shave in the field.

The unit features a 2.5 L spill proof water tank and a 3-ft retractable cord, so no untangling and hand-winding is required.