The Striebig Compact vertical panel saw from Colonial Saw cuts edges on particle board, acrylics, composites, plastic and non-ferrous metal panels to an accuracy of 1/10 mm.

The unit cuts up to 5 x 10 ft panels with cutting stations 40 in. on center (1 m optional). The free standing, one-piece fully welded frame incorporates heavy-duty support rollers with integral panel stop assembly and full-length centre support shelf adjustable spacing for fingers.

An automatic, mechanically upward shifting support grid keeps off cuts from binding grind. Noise emitted is below 80 dB from a 250 mm (9-7/8 in.) HFG carbide saw blade.