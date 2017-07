by

Dynapro, the concealed undermount slide system from Grass, is said to offer a high load carrying capacity, 3-dimensional adjustment option for alignment and a synchronized movement.

The system allows the drawers to offer a low pull force and a soft-close action provides a smooth, quiet, gentle stop.

Units are available for 5/8 and ¾ in. drawer material, longer lengths and heavy duty carrying capacity, the company says.