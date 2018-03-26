Cordless sander offers same functionality as corded version

by

Balanced by an ergonomic battery the DTSC 400 cordless sander from Festool provides the same functionality of its corded counterpart but with hybrid power options —it can be used cordless or corded.

The 18-volt Ergo battery provides up to 30 minutes of runtime at full power.

Work virtually dust-free with Jetstream dust extraction technology, the company says, to ensure a cleaner surface and work environment with longer abrasive life for better sanding results.

An integrated, removable Protector provides protection to abutting surfaces as well as the pad for up close sanding applications.