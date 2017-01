by

The DTS 400 corner and edge finish sander from Festool is designed for fine sanding small, angular surfaces that are difficult to reach.

With a 5/64 in. (2 mm) stroke, the 2.4 lb sander is suitable for working on vertical and overhead surfaces.

Step-less variable speed improves working results and the vibration-stop balancing makes work less tiring, the company says.

The sander also provides dust extraction to capture the dust as it is made.