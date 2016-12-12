Custom cabinet manufacturing software

by

Agile Shop technology from KCD Software is said to provide a fast and easy design process with thousands of parametric custom options, 2D and 3D graphics, and optimized mobile touchscreen features such as integrated image capture with handwritten notes to streamline jobs.

Built-in lean manufacturing options include direct to CNC manufacturing, Cabinotch or Cut List, to optimize shop workflow.

The software is said to be powerful and easy to use, creating time and money-saving efficiencies in both the residential and commercial sectors.