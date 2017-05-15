Custom product configurator

by

Configrr has introduced a web product/pricing configurator for small- and medium-sized wood products manufacturers.

The online configurator overcomes the complex pricing model problem of selling online, the company says.

The configurator is said to save hours in sales and quoting, and reduces data entry errors.

Customers coming to the manufacturer’s site enter their own product requirement information and receive instant quotes, the company explains. Afterwards, only qualified, approved orders go to production.

The online application allows manufacturers to sell their custom products online with full control over user input using the manufacturers’ own pricing formulas, the company adds.