Decorative laminate veneer door

by

The Winchester door with decorative laminate veneer style from Elias Woodwork is available in the company’s Memento colour pattern.

The five-piece construction of laminate doors is said to closely simulate wood doors and can be a cost-effective design alternative.

Combined with the antibacterial, scratch and stain resistant properties of laminate, the panels are available with a colour match that supports sheet goods and components.

The pattern adds shabby-chic to any kitchen or bath design, the company says.