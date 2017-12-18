Digital printer creates innovative haptics

by

The J-Print SP series from Cefla Finishing is said to meet growing market demand for tactile effects or “haptics.”

Units include an advanced series of single-pass modules equipped with industrial print heads that can deliver UV-curable inks designed for integration into either fully digital or hybrid single-pass printing environments.

The modular print bars can be configured up to almost unlimited print widths. The technology adopted enables units to operate at speeds of up to 60 linear metres per minute.