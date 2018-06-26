Digital variable reluctance drill press

by

The 18 in. Nova Voyager DVR drill press has been introduced by King Canada.

Features of the smart drill press include a direct drive 1.75 hp high torque motor with no pulleys or belts to cause vibration.

Digital variable reluctance (DVR) direct drive technology with Adaptive Control software combines to produce optimum results in wood, metal, plastic and glass, the company says.

Constant torque under load, depth and vibration sensors and emergency stop are some of the benefits, along with slow start pilot hole, tapping assist with chip breaking cycle and self-start functions.

Units come with 5/8 in. drill chuck and key, firmware USB cable, knock-out wedge, adjustment wrench and hex keys.