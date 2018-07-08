by

SCM has introduced a new model of double-end tenoner for the processing of cabinet doors, drawer fronts, solid wood and MDF tables.

Said to combine flexibility and productivity in the smallest possible space, the Celaschi cp double-end tenoner is designed to reduce the time of emptying the machine to maximize productivity, even in presence of small batches.

The unit has 60 percent machine length of the corresponding Celaschi p60 model, with all the technology.

The new tenoner has different modular configurations, ranging from 2 to 8 operating units per side, has a maximum workable size 3600 mm, minimum workable size 190 mm, feed speed up to 36 m/min and positioning speed of the movable beam of 12 m/min.