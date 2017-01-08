Drawer system blends into surrounding material

by

The Nova Pro Scala drawer system from Grass Canada is said to feature an elegant, slim edge to create the appearance of a seamless piece of material.

Offered in four heights, the system can be customized with factory made design strips.

Soft-close technology is also said to provide a smooth closing action with a low operating force.

Scala is based on the company’s established Nova Pro slide and is compatible with the Nova Pro Deluxe and the railing system.

The Scala is available as a 186 mm drawer side alongside 63, 90 and 122 mm versions.