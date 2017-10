by

The Dynma Airkomp electro-pneumatic press with manual load is being introduced by Taurus Craco.

Its pressure planes are constructed by intercrossed steel pipes, said to allow quick assembling furniture without previous adjustment.

Pressure can also press 45º jointing system cabinets.

Based on the design of the VK-011 press, the platform and moving column are formed by a series of structural steel and covered with polyethylene strips for sliding in the pressing operation.