Entry-level spray booth features four intelligent spray guns

by

Stiles Machinery has introduced the Makor Start-One M spray booth with intelligent controls and fully-automated trolley systems.

Featuring four intelligent spray guns connected to an oscillating arm for even coating applications, the unit has a patent pending design for consistent, high quality coating applications, the company says.

Workpieces are transported through the spray machine using customer-provided product carrier trays on two parallel chains.

Pressurization of the spraying zone is accomplished with two intake fans and removable filters. There are also two product storage trolleys, each with seven load levels.

Each level has maximum load weight of 176 lb (including tray).