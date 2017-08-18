Finishing technology for surface coating

by

In the partnership with Makor, Homag has announced the GSF 100 series of spray machines. This machine can be used as both a stand-alone spray machine or as part of a larger finishing line.

The series is said to be among the most compact automatic spraying machines in its class – and is used for automated finishing of furniture parts, doors, stair components and interior fittings.

The machines are suitable for small and medium-sized companies looking for a reliable solution for automated spray coating equipment, the company says.