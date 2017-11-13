Full face respirator hoods provide comfort, safety

by

The vision 2000 full face respirator hood from Sata protects the face, hair and neck from over spray.

It is also suitable for persons wearing glasses and persons with short beards or mustaches.

Fresh air is supplied steadily through a silencer to the hood without drafts. The air supply has a variable adjustment according to the user’s requirements, while a shut-off system prevents airflow from being completely shut off.

The compact activated charcoal filter is worn on the belt in a protective cage and removes oil vapor and gases.

A thin transparent visor sheet prevents reflections and provides distortion free vision.

If the visor sheet becomes contaminated by over spray, it can be replaced quickly and easily.

For reasons of hygiene, replacement of the hood lining and the sweatband is said to be very easy.

The respirator system is silicone-free, solvent resistant and electrically conductive. Protection is rated up to 100 times the MWC value (maximum workplace concentration).