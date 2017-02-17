Gantry multi-spindle CNC machine has 32-tool capacity

by

The Pegasus series CNC machine from Limtech Industries features three linear guide bearings installed per each guide rail on each X, Y and Z-axis, the same features and build spec as the company’s Orion series, but with a large frame format enabling the unit to be customizable with table size, spindle, tool changer and Z-stroke configurations.

The 6 x 23 ft vacuum table allows left-right side alternating production operations.

Units have 4 independent, adjustable 12 hp spindles, 8 carousel tool changer per spindle, 32 tools capacity, eight 10-ft removable pneumatic aluminum jigs and removable jigs for vacuum table top conversion.