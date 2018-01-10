Good vibes on WMS show floor

by

Visitors from nine provinces and two territories, as well as 34 of the U.S. states, attended the three-day Woodworking Machinery & Supply Expo (WMS) held this fall at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont. According to show organizer Woodworking Network of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the WMS 2017 show had attendance up 12 percent over the last edition in 2015. Preliminary figures show nearly 4,400 attendees visited the exhibit floor, with an additional 1,440 exhibitor staff participating.

Exhibitors were happy see that traffic was steady right up to the closing of the show on Saturday, selling equipment on the floor and taking orders for more. Some were able to stage the Canadian launch of products in conjunction with WMS 2017, including the Italian coatings line from Sirca at the Katilac Coatings booth and the Format 4 finish 1353 wide belt planer sander at the Felder Group booth.

Homecoming for Canada’s wood industry

More than 270 companies and brands were represented in exhibitor displays, according to show management, including 50 first-time exhibitors.

The Italian Trade Commission based in Toronto, Ont., and Acimall, the Italian woodworking machine manufacturers association, in partnership with Wood Industry magazine, also announced two Canadian winners for a trip to Xylexpo 2018. Xylexpo, held in Milan, Italy, on May 8 to 12, 2018, is the 26th biennial world exhibition for woodworking technology and components for the furniture industry and marks the 50th anniversary of the event.

The random draw to choose the winners was held at WMS 2017 at the Wood Industry booth, with the help of Acimall director Dario Corbetta. Corbetta also had a chance to invite Canadian companies to Xylexpo during a luncheon held at the show. The winners chosen were Ryan Spencer of Leedwood Ltd. in Brantford, Ont., and Erika Ekkert of Delta Door & Panel in Delta, B.C. — congratulations!

Wood industry distribution veterans Andrew Legault of CNC Automation, Peter Feindel of Taurus Craco and Pierre Gauvin of Continental Machiner explained how worthwhile making the trip to the Italian show can be for Canadian shop owners, and how much it has benefitted their businesses over the years.

Wood Industry’s Manufacturers’ Roundtable , held at a wooded conference centre the last morning of the show, was a uniquely private opportunity for manufacturers to discuss their victories and challenges. Thanks to the participants for sharing thoughtful input, and thanks to good-citizen sponsors White Oak Custom Woodworking, Weima, Taurus Craco, Super Thin Saws, Precision Drive Systems, Grass Canada, Axalta and Akhurst for making the Roundtable possible.

Dates for the next two editions of the WMS have also been announced. WMS 2019 will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2019 and WMS 2021 will run Oct. 28-30, 2021. Both shows will be staged at the International Centre, Halls 1 and 2.