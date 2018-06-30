Hex and square drive socket-ready impact driver

The model GDX18V-1600 18V socket-ready impact driver from Bosch Tools is a two-in-one tool said to switch quickly and seamlessly from a ¼ in. quick-change hex shank to ½ in. square drive.
The cordless driver delivers up to 1,600 in.-lb of maximum torque. It pairs a cordless motor with a hammer-and-anvil system to deliver up to 3,600 bpm (blasts per minute) performance.
The four-pole carbon-brush motor also delivers greater efficiency in battery usage, the company says. The unit weighs 2.7 lb (tool only, not including battery).
It features a soft slim-grip handle and nonslip housing for added user protection in use.
The tool also has a head-mounted LED system to light areas with poor illumination.
Speak Your Mind