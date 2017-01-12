High power portable LED flood light

by

The Trueview M18 LED HP flood light from Milwaukee Tool is designed to provide a portable area lighting product that replaces 500 W halogen flood lights for industrial use.

The model 2360-20 is said to be the industry’s brightest 18 V LED flood light. It provides 3,000 lumens of light output in its high mode, 1,500 lumens in medium mode and 650 lumens in low mode, and it can run for up to 2, 4, or 9 hours with an M18 Redlithium XC 5.0 battery pack.

It can also run off of an AC cord for all day applications. It uses LEDs with a neutral white color and a high color rendering index paired with a Milwaukee-designed reflector to produce an even beam pattern.

Its head rotates 240° to direct light where it is needed and there are 3 keyholes in its base for hanging in multiple orientations.