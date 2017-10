by

The model HES3D-70 hinges from Sugatsune allows installing hinged door flush with the wall, resulting in a seamless look.

A cover hides all screw heads, creating a clean appearance. Available finishes are dull nickel, black and dull chrome.

Door weight of 9 kg requires 2 pieces, while a door weight of 12 kg requires 3 pieces.

Maximum door size is 1200 × 600 mm (H x W).