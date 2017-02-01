ITC issues Bosch cease and desist order

by

On January 27th, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ordered Customs to exclude Bosch Reaxx table saws, and cartridges for those saws, from entering the U.S., and the ITC issued an order to Robert Bosch Tool Corporation saying Bosch must “cease and desist from conducting any of the following activities in the United States: importing, selling, marketing, advertising, distributing, transferring (except for exportation), and soliciting United States agents or distributors for imported [Reaxx] table saws.” The ITC has now terminated its investigation against Bosch.(ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-965)

Stephen Gass, president of Tualatin, Oreg.-based SawStop, issued the following statement in regards to the ITC decision: “When Bosch chose to introduce the Reaxx saw in disregard of our patents, they left us with no alternative but to take action in court.

“We have defended our innovation, our hard work, and our investments in developing SawStop technology, and we are pleased that the ITC ordered the exclusion of products that use our patented inventions without a license and confirmed the strength of those patents.

“We are grateful for the U.S. patent system for encouraging and protecting innovations and we look forward to continuing to supply the market with safer saws.”

SawStop saws stop and retract the blade on contact with skin. The company’s saws are designed to minimize saw-related injuries and the costs associated with them.