Jobsite radio features Bluetooth streaming

by

Festool has introduced the Sysrock jobsite radio. The jobsite radio weighs close to 0.7 kg and measures 102 x 149 x 94 mm.

Radio features include Bluetooth streaming capability, hands-free calling, aux-in, FM radio reception, built-in microphone for taking hands-free calls and a 2.5 in., 10-watt speaker.

The unit can be powered with the supplied power cord or by Festool flat pack batteries (10.8 to 18.0 volt).

The internal mount is compatible with Festool Magnetic SysLite adapter for attachment to an available camera tripod. A hanging hook is supplied as well.