Joiner integrates stable, detachable, connectors

Festool has announced a new generation of Domino Connectors that will allow builders and end-users to create, build, set-up and knock-down large, custom constructed pieces using a hex wrench.

The new Domino XL Connectors can create flat or corner joints providing simple and quick connections without the need for templates or complex measuring, the company says.

Coloured cover caps provide high-quality corner connection appearance.

The product is available as a set or as individual components.