Laminate veneer door styles introduced

by

The Winchester variation is the newest decorative laminate veneer (DLV) door style available in Memento from Elias Woodwork.

The pattern is said to add shabby chic to any kitchen or bath design.

The company’s Portico and Mystique door styles are also available in Memento with supporting sheet goods, moldings and other components.

DLV is very popular with some industry professionals because of the durable, antibacterial, stain and scratch resistant properties inherent in the material, the company says.

The 5-piece construction of laminate doors closely simulates wood doors and can be a cost-effective alternative for refacing applications, it adds.