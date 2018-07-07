by

Extech Instruments has announced the DT-M series of laser distance meters. Three new meters are said to make it easy to measure distances, compute area and volume, measure angles, and stake out distances between objects.

Users can take measurements with one-button, point-and-shoot convenience, saving time and dollars resulting from estimating errors, the company says.

The series includes: DT40M for up to 40 m; DT60M for up to 60 m and DT100M for up to 100 m.

The pocket-sized meters measure targets with 2 mm accuracy. A built-in bubble level is said to ensure the accuracy of horizontal measurements.