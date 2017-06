by

The edgebander Lumina 1588 from Holz-Her offers a technology combination for processing panels.

The GluJet glue application system for standard use of PUR glue and the Ltronic, the new laser edging unit are said to offer high speed and cost efficiency.

Two cutter units include one corner buffing unit, as well as one free space for an optional grooving unit, are standard.

Up to 30 NC servo-axes move to the specific machining position at the touch of a button, the company says.