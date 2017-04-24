Laser engraving system features large table

by

The Fusion M2 40 in the Fusion Laser Series from Epilog Laser features the company’s largest engraving table — 40 x 28 in. (1016 x 711 mm).

The machine was designed to engrave the same high-quality image at any point on the table by using a precision motion control system and industry-leading optics, the company says.

It adds that benefits include: better flame-polished edge cuts; better engraving and cutting speeds; and, a large viewing door with LED lighting.

The unit is also available as a dual-source laser system and can be used with Epilog’s eView Camera Module.