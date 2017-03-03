Machine automates dovetail drawer production

by

CNC-controlled dovetail machines from Mereen-Johnson are said to deliver high-production, precision-fit dovetailed drawers and case goods with production runs as small as one.

A touch screen operator interface simplifies set-up and requires no special computer skills.

The 2 in. spindle centre design offers a dual cutting path while one touch changeovers between fronts/backs and sides can be made.

The machines are adjustable with control for joint fit, mortise offset, clamp delay time and cutter cycle speed.

Production of up to 80 custom boxes per hour can be achieved, the company says.