Machine for finishing sports four intelligent spray guns

by

Stiles Machinery has introduced the Makor Start-One M finishing machine.

The unit is suitable for small- to medium-sized operations due to its efficient footprint and affordability, the company says.

The unit features four intelligent spray guns connected to an oscillating arm that evenly coats workpieces as they make their way through the machine.

The machine’s design is said to increase coating efficiency by reducing overspray, while its fully-automated trolley system allows workpieces to be fed through the machine without the need for an operator.