Manufacturers’ Roundtable at WMS 2017

Wood Industry magazine is conducting a Manufacturers’ Roundtable on Nov. 4 at WMS 2017. The idea is to gather as many manufacturers and managers (your customers) as possible in one private place and let them discuss issues of interest among themselves, with the only “outsider” being me as a moderator. This is after the model of a similar event I have done before.

On its face, this may seem counter to the interests of suppliers, but it is not. For one thing, while I cannot report the substance of the discussions outside the meeting room, it will inform the way we address content in future issues of Wood Industry.

More importantly, this provides a much-needed forum for manufacturers to speak independently, and historically they really appreciate it.

As a sponsor of Wood Industry’s Manufacturers’ Roundtable, you will be recognized as a supplier that supports expansion, energy and strength in the sector. To broaden the perspective of the manufacturers and to advance the interests of the industry. Issues that may come up may be how to conduct marketing in the current environment, whether we can affect governmental regulations that are strangling small businesses and whether offshore competition will increase.

But let’s be frank. Your competitors are dying to know what will go on inside those doors. In fact, we have already been approached to provide access and have declined. By sponsoring the event, you are not only telling your customers that you respect their need for confidential communication, but you are telling your competitors the same. If ever there was a chance to increase your public relations profile with your customers, this is it.

In addition to profile, Wood Industry will provide:

Signage at WMS

Signage at Manufacturers’ Roundtable

Logo in promotional ads and materials

Editorial support in advance of the event

Editorial support following the event

Book your sponsorship today, and start enjoying the benefits of profile as a supplier who is dedicated to your customers’ success!

Contact Stephen King, sking@wimediainc.ca, 905-703-6597