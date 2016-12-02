Matte and glossy lacquered boards

by

PerfectSense lacquered boards introduced by Egger are available in high-gloss or velvety matte finishes, the company says.

The thermally fused MDF core boards are manufactured using a lacquering process that is matched with precision to the surface, it adds.

The special coating procedure with CCI technology was developed by Egger in cooperation with Hymmen.

The refined surfaces of the lacquered boards are micro scratch and impact-resistant, making them suitable for high mechanical stress.

In order to guarantee further processing without problems, a protective foil is applied to the surfaces for transport purposes.