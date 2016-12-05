Matte material for cabinet doors

by

A matte material for vertical and horizontal applications, Fenix NTM from Northern Contours features nanotechnology with enhanced physical properties that include thermal healing of micro scratches.

The material is suitable for a number of interior design environments including kitchen and bath, home organization, retail, healthcare and hospitality.

Benefits also include anti-fingerprint and anti-bacterial properties, soft touch, resistance to dry heat, and high resistance to acid solvents and household agents.