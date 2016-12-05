Matte material for cabinet doors

Northern-ContoursA matte material for vertical and horizontal applications, Fenix NTM from Northern Contours features nanotechnology with enhanced physical properties that include thermal healing of micro scratches.

The material is suitable for a number of interior design environments including kitchen and bath, home organization, retail, healthcare and hospitality.

Benefits also include anti-fingerprint and anti-bacterial properties, soft touch, resistance to dry heat, and high resistance to acid solvents and household agents.

