Miter saw digital stop and fence system

ProStop from Accurate Technology is said to be a complete digital stop and fence system for miter saws. It includes an aluminum fence, a flip stop with fine adjust, and double lock down mechanism, as well as two quick sets.

Quick sets are useful for setting one or two cutting positions that are used often, allowing very fast setup for the most common cut lengths, the company says.

An optional reversible 90°/45° plate is available that attaches to the flip stop with two included bolts.

ProStop systems have a repeatability of .001 in. or 0.01 mm, and are configurable for use on the left or right of the saw.

Users can position the system in absolute mode, switch to incremental mode for repetitive cuts and return to the absolute mode with no loss of measurement or accuracy.